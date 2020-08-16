FIU assistant, ex-Gators receiver dies at 48

Florida International assistant coach and former Florida Gators wide receiver Aubrey Hill died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 48.
FIU head coach Butch Davis released a statement shortly after learning of Hill's death.
"It was a shock to learn of Aubrey's passing tonight after his long battle with cancer," Davis said. "Aubrey was loved and adored by so many who saw him not only as a coach, but as an amazing husband and father. We mourn his loss, but we will also hold on to the great memories he left behind and how honored we all were to be a part of his life. We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time."
Hill was entering his fourth season as wide receivers coach for the Panthers.
The former Florida standout helped the Gators win three Southeastern Conference championships from 1991-94, hauling in 86 receptions and 18 touchdowns while playing for Steve Spurrier.
Hill began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida from 1996-98. The Gators won their first national championship in 1996.
After stops at Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh and Miami, Hill returned to Florida in 2011 to coach receivers under Will Muschamp. He resigned prior to the 2012 season amid accusations that he gave impermissible benefits to Miami recruits while coaching the Hurricanes.
He was also head coach at Miami Carol City Senior High School, where he led the Chiefs to a state championship in 2016.
