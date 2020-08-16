Some Martin County students shift to remote learning due to coronavirus

The Martin County School District announced that two more schools are having students transition to remote learning due to the coronavirus.
Six classrooms at South Fork High School, comprised of 75 students and six teachers, will transition to remote learning effective immediately after a student reported experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. One bus route will also be transitioned as well.
Two classrooms at J.D. Parker Elementary School in Stuart will transition to remote learning for the next two weeks after two school employees reported experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
Twenty-six students (13 from each classroom) will participate in remote learning for 14 days.
The Martin County School District began to notify affected families Sunday.
J.D. Parker Elementary is the third Martin County school to experience issues related to the coronavirus since classes resumed last week. South Fork High School is the fourth.
Students in one classroom at Seawind Elementary School and on one bus route will have to quarantine for two weeks after a student showed possible symptoms of COVID-19 and 11 students at Hobe Sound Elementary School are under quarantine for 14 days after a student there showed possible symptoms.
