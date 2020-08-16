Students shift to remote learning after school employees report COVID-19 symptoms

The Martin County School District announced that two classrooms at J.D. Parker Elementary School in Stuart will transition to remote learning for the next two weeks after two school employees reported experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
26 students (13 from each classroom) will participate in remote learning for 14 days.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School | Coronavirus
The Martin County School District began to notify affected families on Sunday morning.
J.D. Parker Elementary is the third Martin County school to experience issues related to coronavirus since classes resumed last week.
Students in one classroom at Seawind Elementary School and on one bus route will have to quarantine for two weeks after a student showed possible symptoms of COVID-19 and 11 students at Hobe Sound Elementary School are under quarantine for 14 days after a student there showed possible symptoms.
