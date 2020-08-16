Treatment center in Delray Beach hosts wellness empowerment day

August is National Wellness Month and one treatment center in South Florida hosted their first wellness empowerment day on Sunday in Delray Beach.
The event provided a free wellness screening that tests for high blood pressure, HIV and COVID-19 testing.
Census and voter registration staff also reached out to underserved community members in Delray Beach at the event.
Tanya Young William, co-founder and CEO of Pivot Treatment & Wellness Center said that primarily the African-American community is not tapping into the resources of recovery, “We want to also use our platform to also reach out to the urban and people of color and give them the information they need about recovery, talk to them about suboxone and narcan. Knowledge is power so we want to get into the community.”
She said Pivot plans on taking this team and visiting other areas of South Florida.
For more information on the program visit https://pivotcenters.com/.
