Woman involved in traffic crash then fatally shot, detectives say

Broward County Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was involved in a traffic crash and then fatally shot.
According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:19 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash in the 2900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
Deputies located a woman, identified as Jael Findlay, suffering from injuries that appeared to be from the traffic crash.
She was transported to North Broward Health where she was pronounced deceased.
Hospital staff discovered that Findlay suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives determined that Findlay was involved in the crash and then was subsequently shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide by BSO Homicide and Crime Scene units.
