76-year-old Delray Beach woman missing since Tuesday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a missing and possibly endangered woman.
Marthe Saint Louis, 76, walked away from her residence in the 500 block of Brittany L in Delray Beach.
The last time anyone had contact with her was Tuesday, August 11, 2020. No one has seen or heard from her since.
She is 5' 9" tall and approximately 160 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. Her clothing description is unknown.
According to PBSO, Marthe is believed to be in the early stages of Dementia. She is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered adult by the sheriff's office.
Anyone who comes into contact with her is urged to contact PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
