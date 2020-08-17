Coronavirus case increase of 2,678 lowest since June 15; deaths rise by 87

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate dropped to 14.2 from 16.2 percent, which is the highest in two weeks, and two-week low of 7.6 on Thursday. Martin jumped to 13.0 among only 108 tests from 7.0 percent among 143 tests and a 14-day low of 2.3 the day before with 386 tests. Indian River's figure tied for the two-week low of 3.4 two days ago with it 4.3 on Saturda. Okeechobee's rate was 2.2 percent, compared with 3.5 the day before and a two-week high of 30.2 on Aug. 6 among 86 tests.