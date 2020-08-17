Coronavirus vaccine trial set to begin in Palm Beach County

The race to help develop a coronavirus vaccine will kick off in Palm Beach County this week.
The trial will begin Tuesday at a medical office located on the JFK Medical Center campus. However, the exact location of the office is being kept a secret.
"I'm encouraged by the speed because that what's desperately needed here to control this pandemic," Dr. Larry Bush said.
Bush is one of the investigators in the trial of the vaccine, which as developed at Oxford University in England.
Several hundred local volunteers are already waiting for the call to participate in the trials, including Barry Snyder of Palm Beach.
"We feel the same way, very enthused about it," Snyder said.
Two out of three patients will get the actual vaccine, which requires a booster shot 29 days later. Health experts said the volunteers will be closely monitored.
"People who did get side effects basically got a mild irritation, maybe a low-grade fever and achiness that day, and that dissipated particularly if they took a Tylenol. Remember, there is no live virus in this vaccine. It's a protein part of the virus," Bush said.
Several vaccines are being tested around the country.
The doctors participating in the Palm Beach County trial know there is a lot of pressure developing a vaccine as quickly as possible that works and is safe.
"Faster than usual, but then again there is a concerted effort by all parties to take the steps necessary to have a vaccine be analyzed and be available as quickly as possible," Dr. James Goldenberg of JEM Research Institute.
