Delray Beach considers new hybrid license for restaurants, bars

The city of Delray Beach is trying a new approach to address restaurants being overcapacity.
Officials said the issue boils down to places operating as bars when they were technically restaurants.
A new hybrid license is being offered to places that would like to convert to a bar setting after certain hours.
The new ordinance was a partnership with local businesses that started before the COVID-19 shutdown.
There are restrictions in place, including how many hybrids allowed in one block and how a restaurant can operate as a bar.
Commissioner Adam Frankel said this is something for restaurants to use in the future.
"If we plan for it now, we can have guidelines and safety protocols in place to make sure the businesses are taken care of as well as the patrons," Frankel said.
The ordinance will be proposed and discussed for the first time during Tuesday's commission meeting.
