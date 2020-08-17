Delray Beach outlines proposed changes to help businesses

Delray Beach is considering a variety of changes to help give a boost to businesses recently hurt by the pandemic.
In response to the state of emergency from the coronavirus, the city worked with the Community Redevelopment Agency, the chamber of commerce and the Downtown Development Authority to create the Economic Development Task Force and the Reopen Task Force.
The city said these task forces represent more than 30 local businesses from a variety of industries.
After meeting regularly, these task forces created a list of recommendations and requests for the Delray Beach city commission to consider to help businesses.
The city will now take a look at six items during Tuesday's commission meeting, which includes:
- Permit the Downtown Development Authority to utilize Old School Square Park and Libby Wesley Park as a pop-up dining space
- Direct the city lobbyists to lobby the state of Florida to cap delivery fees that restaurants are charged by delivery services during the COVID-19 crisis
- Direct the city lobbyists to lobby the state of Florida and federal government to create a program for commercial rental and mortgage assistance
- Work with the CRA on a study to determine the feasibility of parklets in the downtown
- Develop a Retail Retention and Recruitment plan
- Develop a plan for vacant retail storefront windows to be uniformly addressed
WPTV reporter Miranda Christian is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5.
