2 fatal crashes impacting traffic in Palm Beach County Monday afternoon

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are responding to two fatal crashes in Palm Beach County Monday afternoon.
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle that occurred in front of Lowe's on Okeechobee Blvd. west of Military Trail, deputies said.
Another fatal crash occurred near Gatehouse Drive and Yamato Road in West Boca Raton.
Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and seek alternative routes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2020