Florida's case increase of 3,286 lowest in 2 months; deaths rise by 107

Florida coronavirus cases increased by 3,779, the lowest since 3,286 on June 23, as 107 more deaths were reported, about half the day before, and the first-time daily positivity rate was under 8 percent for the second day in a row, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Total daily tests were under 100,000 for the ninth day in a row, 58,229. The positivity rate of tests received from labs Saturday declined slightly to 10.92 from 10.97 when there were 85,618 tests. The first-time cases positivity has been under the target 10 percent for four days in a row: 7.79 Saturday after 7.69, 8.06 and 9.50. The two-week high of 11.90 percent Tuesday.
Deaths and cases are traditionally lower from weekend data.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time positivity rate remained under 7 percent for the third day in a row, 6.7, among 3,431 tests after 6.1 the day before, which tied a two-week low, and 6.6 two days earlier. In addition, increased cases were 227 after 327 the day before.
Palm Beach County's fatalities rose by 3 to 992, second in the state behind Miami-Dade, after 13 Saturday and a record 27 one week ago Friday.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose 1 to 197 after a record 14 Tuesday as Martin remained at 104 and Indian River went up 2 to 67. Okeechobee, which reported its first 2 fatalities on July 25, stayed at 12.
Miami-Dade rose by 10 and Broward went up by 40.
In South Florida, there were 56 of the 107 deaths reported – 52.3 percent – reported for a total of 4,409 at 46.6 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States with 9,452 deaths and nonresident deaths remained at 135 for a total of 9,587.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of a U.S.-high 143 deaths Sunday after 313 deaths Friday and Tuesday's state-record 324, for a total of 9,983. California reported 77 new deaths and is in third place overall with 11,244.
New hospitalizations rose by 267 compared with 506 the day before.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 573,416, second in the nation.
In one week, cases have risen by 40,610 at 7.6 percent.
One week ago Wednesday, Florida became the second state to pass 500,000 cases.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 621,562 with the addition of a U.S.-high 7,873. Texas had the second-most cases, 6,204, and is third overall with 528,838. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 424,167 with 1,341 more.
Florida's cases have been below 10,000 for three weeks when they climbed by 12,200 on Saturday, July 26.
Saturday's case increase was 6,352 after Friday's 6,148.
Monday was 4,155, which previously was the lowest since June. Last Sunday there were 6,229.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 39,129, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 900 the lowest in several weeks – compared with 1,745 the day before. Broward's increase was 436 vs. 642. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 62 in St. Lucie, 10 in Martin, 12 in Indian River and 17 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Saturday's death increase in Florida was 204, the eighth time the toll has been over 200. The state record was 276 on Tuesday. The previous record was 257 on July 31. Others in the 200s were 228, 212, 225, 245, 252, 216.
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 20 with 179.
In the state report Sunday it reported 108 new deaths but one was removed after further determining a cause of death for a net gain of 107.
Pinellas rose by 7 to 548 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 25 to 481 in fifth place. No. 6 Lee climbed by 4 to 375.
Deaths rose by 1,266 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 181) for 15.5 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 6`1 for 6.1 percent. Two months ago the one-week U.S. figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.5 percent with the world at 5.5 percent.
Less than two months ago there were 3,021 deaths. And it passed 5,000 on July 20.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,057, which is 192 more in one week. Broward increased to 980 with a rise of 177 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Iowa's 975 after gaining 2 Sunday.
The state on Sunday identified 3 fatalities in Palm Beach County: two men (76, 80) and a 63-year-old woman. St. Lucie's increased deaths was a woman, 71. Indian River's deaths were an 81-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man.
Testing
Florida's total now is 4,239,309, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 19.7 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was 13.53 percent after 13.52 Saturday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 10.97. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent just twice over two weeks, 10.7 percent on Aug. 3 and 10.2 the next day.
Miami-Dade's figure was a two-week low of 10.3 percent compared with 10.7 percent the day before. The highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage wasd 8.4 after a two-week low of 7.1 percent.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate surged to 16.2 percent, which is the highest in two weeks, after 9.7 percent the day before and two-week low of 6.9 on Aug. 2. Martin was 7.0 percent among only 143 tests after a 14-day low of 2.3 the day before with 386 tests. Indian River's figure 4.3 after a two-week low of 3.4 percent. Okeechobee's rate was 3.5 percent after 4.9 the day before two-week high of 30.2 on Aug. 6 among 86 tests.
Palm Beach County has 39,129 cases out of 295,656 total tested for 13.23 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 145,307 positive cases out of 743,163 tested for 19.55 percent, and Broward is second with 66,447 cases and 462,633 tested for 14.36 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,923 of 26,659 for 14.72 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 6,254 out of 45,570 for 13.72 percent, Indian River with 2,652 of 28,397 for 9.34 percent and Okeechobee 1,142 of 7,779 for 14.68 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
It is 1.7 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.1 percent in the United States and 3.5 percent worldwide, which neared 773,000 deaths and passed 21.8 million cases Sunday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.2 percent in St. Lucie, 2.7 percent in Martin, 2.5 percent in Indian River and 1.1 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 440 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 523 per million. New York, which represents 19.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,691 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 99.1 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79.
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 22 deaths in the 15-24 class with no additions. The youngest in Palm Beach County is a 22-year-old woman.
Sixty-four people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which was no change.
A total of 3,073 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 29 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older, and 62 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older, up by 1 percentage point, and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 9,578 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 88, and 218 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 3. From ages 5-14, there are 22,907, an increase of 238 with 193 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 1.
From the infant to 54 age group, 410,438 of the 567,375 residents have tested. In that group, 681 have died, an increase of 7, for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 484,326 cases. A total of 1,659, an increase of 24, have died for a 0.35 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 9,700, an increase of 15. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 33 to 6,859 followed by Boca Raton at 5,336, up from 5,305, Boynton Beach at 3,491 from 3,467 and Delray Beach at 2,654 vs. 2,639. A total of 840 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,659, an increase of 33, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,281, up 16, and Stuart with 1,870, which was an increase of 6.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 382 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 33,928 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 30,241 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,026 is in Palm Beach County, an increase of 11 compared with 21 the day before; 354 in Martin, which was an increase of 4; 390 in St. Lucie with no change, Indian River increased by 5 to 219 and Okeechobee increased from 112 to 114.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 3,986, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 406 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 652 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 42 and in Palm Beach County it went up by 1.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 173,128, an increase of 522 on Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 170,052, a gain of 589.
Cases reached 5,566,632 with an increase of 36,843, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 522 more deaths and 47,971 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,456 at 4.5 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,910, including 9 more Sunday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey with 2, No. 6 Massachusetts 12, No. 7 Illinois 18, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7, No. 9 Michigan 6, No. 10 Georgia 33.
Also, Louisiana reported 74 additional deaths to move back above Arizona into 11. Arizona added 14 deaths and 883 cases after a high of 4,877 on July 1.
No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, had 15.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.5ercent of the 4,533 additional deaths Sunday and 22.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 40,176 at 5.5 percent.
Last Sunday's death increase was 4,837.
Cases increased by 212,629, behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 582 Sunday after a record 1,554 on July 29 at 107,870. Brazil added 22,365 cases for a total of 3,340,197 and only behind the U.S.
Mexico reported 214 more deaths late Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 56,757 in third place.
India added 961 deaths to rise to 51,045 in fourth place. The Asian nation also reported 58,108 cases for a third-place total of 2,647,316 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported an additional 5 deaths for 41,366 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 4 deaths. No. 7 France added 1 and No. 8 Spain reported no data.
No. 9 Peru gained 206 and No. 10 Iran had 147.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 922,853, including an additional 4,969. The nation gained 68 deaths for 11th place.
No. 17 Canada reported 2 deaths to rise to 9,026, as well as 198 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported no data over the weekend and has 5,783 deaths. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths Sunday to remain 261, as well as 40 more cases.
No. 27 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 22 cases Monday.
Japan reported 3 deaths to increase to 1,088 and 1,137 cases.
