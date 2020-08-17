Historic Delray Beach restaurant could get a facelift

A decision is made that means big changes are one step closer to one of Delray Beach's most noted restaurants. Doc's All American Diner could not only see a facelift but could be added into a bigger project involving retail and office space if the developer's plans go through.
Neil Schiller via video conferencing spoke with the City of Delray Beach Planning and Zoning board Monday night. He laid out the plans of the developers he represents.
"We have two applications, a land-use plan amendment, and a rezoning for two parcels," he said.
The properties he talked about are the Dunkin Donuts and the parking lot behind Doc's. Schiller represents the Living Design Group.
"We're going to extend the awning, we're going to renovate the interior of the restaurant, we're going to give Doc's a new kitchen, a new back of house, modern new facilities and really make this a showcase on that corner," he said.
The developers want to rezone the two parcels of land to allow much more dense development, which is in a historic district. The project faced opposition from the Historic Preservation Board when it voted 7-0 against the development
"If you allow this and if you allow the zoning change to happen here then that could creep into the other historic districts and Atlantic Avenue as a whole. And before you know it, the entire feel and streetscape, size, and scale of Delray has changed," John Miller said
Schiller said the development is moving Atlantic Avenue heading west into the future. He also said this is the only project that isn't intended on demolishing Doc's.
The planning and zoning board approved the first phase of this project. It now moves to the city commission for their approval.
