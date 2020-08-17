Indian River County school leaders give update

Indian River County school leaders on Monday provided an update on the 2020-21 academic year, which is scheduled to start next week.
Superintendent Dr. David Moore addressed the public on Facebook Live.
Students in Indian River County are set to begin the new school year on Monday, Aug. 24. However, according to state records, the Florida Department of Education has not yet approved the school district's reopening plan.
The district is offering students three learning options for the 2020-21 school year:
- Traditional in-classroom learning
- Virtual School: Full-time online instruction at home
- Transitional Distance Learning Model: Full-time online instruction/live streamed lessons at home
