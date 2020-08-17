Local organization and teens helping collect personal hygiene products

Personal hygiene products and baby diapers are organized neatly on the shelves at Clinics Can Help in West Palm Beach.
Mattea Virgili, who is a pre-med student volunteers there, said, "Since the beginning of the pandemic we've noticed an increase in women's hygiene products. Some women, some people who are trying to afford some of these hygiene products can't do so because they are not socio-economically able to do so."
Clinics Can Help says they've given away 50,000 baby diapers and hundreds of feminine hygiene products.
The products were collected by people across our community, including teen Megan Enriquez who is a part of Period at Boca Raton.
"We distribute to local and non profit organizations such as the Guatemalan-Maya Center, The Lord's Place, Vita Nova, Pace Center for Girls, Glades Initiative, Spirit of Giving, Hope South Florida, Migrant Education Program and Clinics Can Help," she said.
Megan is just 16 years old, but is inspired to go beyond collecting supplies. She would like to see free personal hygiene dispensers in school bathrooms.
Owen O'Neill, the CEO for Clinics Can Help, said, "These are young people who saw the need in their community and are doing something about it. The biggest thing is to look to your community and what it needs and be there for your community and be there for your neighbors."
