Maltz Jupiter Theatre will complete $30 million expansion ahead of schedule

Kato says the expansion will include "creating a broadway-scale stage so we can produce the next Broadway hit or national tour and that's really exciting because most regional theaters across the country do that for Broadway. Before a show premieres on Broadway, it usually tries out at a regional theater across the country so now we’ll be competitive to do that as well. Independent producers in New York, Disney included, are always looking to try out new musicals out of town before it goes into New York, luckily we draw from the tri-state area so we're a perfect place. So who doesn’t want to go to South Florida and enjoy the sun and produce a play at the same time?"