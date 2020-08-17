Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of Windsor Avenue, just south of 45th Street.
Officials said the man was shot four times in the upper torso.
The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was last reported to be undergoing surgery, according to Assistant Chief Tameca West, the department spokeswoman.
Tameca said the shooting victim did not cooperate with investigators.
Authorities believe that a black vehicle was involved in the incident.
