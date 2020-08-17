Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old Boynton girl

August 17, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 11:20 AM

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Monday for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl.

Police said London Gordon last spoke to a family member around 3 a.m. on Monday and was last seen at her home in the 3600 block of High Ridge Rd. around 3 a.m.

She is approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey jogging pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of London, call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100 or 911.

