Palm Beach County deputy under investigation for viral video

A Palm Beach County deputy is under investigation after video showed him shoving an African-American man against a wall and suggesting he doesn't have freedom of speech, authorities say.
In the 13-second video posted on Twitter by high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump, a man later identified as Kevin Wygant, 19, is seen handcuffed outside a Tijuana Flats restaurant, located at 13860 Wellington Trace in Wellington.
"Yes, I do have the freedom of speech," Wygant is heard saying to the deputy, identified by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office as Charles Rhoads.
"Not to us you don't," Rhoads says.
"Oh, I don't have the freedom of speech to you?" Wygant asks.
Rhoads then pushes Wygant against a wall, leans in close to his ear and says, "I'll show you what [EXPLETIVE] freedom of speech is."
According to Wygant's arrest report, Rhoads responded to the Tijuana Flats on Saturday around 9 p.m. after getting a call about unwanted guests.
The restaurant had requested PBSO remove several individuals from the property "due to them causing a disturbance in the restaurant," the arrest report stated.
The arrest report went onto say a PBSO sergeant asked Wygant to leave the front of the restaurant several times, and when he kept coming back, he was arrested for trespass after warning.
On Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released this statement about the actions of Deputy Rhoads:
The sheriff's office added that two people were arrested because of the incident at the restaurant.
Wygant was arrested for trespass after warning, and another person was arrested for trespass after warning, disorderly intoxication, resisting without violence, and obstruction of justice.
