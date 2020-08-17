2 people injured, 3 suspects in custody following shooting in West Palm Beach

Two people are hospitalized following a shooting at a parking lot in West Palm Beach Monday evening.
The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the southwest parking lot located on Okeechobee Blvd. and Military Trail.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two victims were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Deputies said three suspects are currently in custody.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division have arrived at the scene and are investigating further.
The motive of the shooting is still being determined.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2020