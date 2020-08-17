Senate District 29 Democratic race pits Slosberg vs. Polsky

The race for the District 29 Senate seat has two experienced Democrats facing off Tuesday. Kevin Rader is vacating the position.
State Rep. Tina Polsky is running for a Senate position, and Irv Slosberg is coming out of retirement to run for the state seat.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Election 2020
Polsky said she is prepared to fight for commonsense solutions to gun violence and would like to ban assault weapons. She said she will make sure the government prioritizes emergency preparedness, so we're equipped to respond to public health crises like COVID-19.
Slosberg, a 12-year veteran of the Florida House, started his political career after he lost his 14-year-old daughter in a car crash. Slosberg said he is a champion for public safety, and it is one of his top priorities. He is also a supporter of stronger gun control laws.
The winner will face Republican Brian Norton in the November general election.
