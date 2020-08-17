Students head back to school in Okeechobee County

“We are in a remote location or a rural area, we have some areas of the county that may not necessarily have access to technology or to internet and I think those kids who have signed up for what we call option 2 or Okeechobee Sync and/or option 3 which is virtual school, they might experience some difficulty,” said Kenworthy. “So I really feel for those individuals so I think we are good in terms as our bandwidth as far as the school district is concerned and our infrastructure but when you rely on some of the home infrastructure in some of the remote areas I have a feeling some of those kids are going to struggle much like they did the last nine weeks of school.”