Students head back to school in Okeechobee County

Monday marks the first day of school for students in Okeechobee County. It's the second school district in the area to begin the new school year.
Students in Okeechobee County have three learning options to start the year. Superintendent Ken Kenworthy said about 50% of students are choosing to come back to campus for face-to-face learning. He said that's about 3,000 students.
Another 25% are participating in a hybrid learning option they are calling Okeechobee Sync. Students will watch their lessons live at home and be able to participate in the class instruction through distance learning. Another 25% have chosen virtual school.
Everyone on campus will wear a mask and students will also have their temperature taken upon arrival.
Kenworthy says while this school year is unlike any other, it still comes with the same nervous excitement that greets any new school year.
"The start of any year can only be described as nervous excitement, I think both of those are a little more elevated this year. Nervousness on the level- I think we are ready in terms of the facility but there are so many unknowns out there that we’re just going to have to hit them head on but excitement, all educators are always excited to welcome kids back and it’s going to be nice to see the smiles on their faces, their interaction with their peers,” said Kenworthy.
He says the county has been working with them to get broadband (internet access) to families, and getting hotspots out to them to support distance learning, but sometimes they don’t work well.
“We are in a remote location or a rural area, we have some areas of the county that may not necessarily have access to technology or to internet and I think those kids who have signed up for what we call option 2 or Okeechobee Sync and/or option 3 which is virtual school, they might experience some difficulty,” said Kenworthy. “So I really feel for those individuals so I think we are good in terms as our bandwidth as far as the school district is concerned and our infrastructure but when you rely on some of the home infrastructure in some of the remote areas I have a feeling some of those kids are going to struggle much like they did the last nine weeks of school.”
He says they are learning from what other school districts are going through as they begin to open.
“It’s not a matter of if but a matter of when we have some exclusions, and it’s incumbent upon us as educators to ensure that instruction continues while they are out, and being able to track who is out when and how many days they’ve been out when and coverage for this teacher’s class," said Kenworthy. "I mean we’ve got some plans in place, but we really wont know the scope and magnitude of that until we get in and try it a while.“
“I think the lesson is get prepared make sure you are prepared," said Kenworthy. "We know that’s going to happen, and ya know it’s unfortunate that it happened that quickly (Martin County quarantined classes) but we’ve got some plans in place and all school districts kind of share information and talk about what you do in specific scenarios, we’ve had some conference calls with the Superintendent’s Association.”
“Though it’s under these circumstances, I want to say welcome back. We are glad to get back. We have some reservations like everybody does, what’s day one going to look like and how is it going to turn out but I can tell you there always is a level of excitement for the return to school,” Kenworthy said.
He asks for families to have patience as they navigate this new year together and do health screenings at home.
"The objective on the first day of school is always get them there, get them fed, get them home, and it was a success," said Kenworthy. "Well now you are throwing in take their temperature, do some screenings, get them signed online, so there are all kinds of things that are going to have to happen that we know are going to be a little messy and we are going to work through those things and we just ask that you be patient with us.”
