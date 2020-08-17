2 tropical waves form in the Atlantic

Forecasters are keeping their eyes on two new systems that formed in the Atlantic over the weekend.
A tropical wave east of the Windward Island is moving west and has a medium chance of development. The GFS model shows this system moving into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday or Monday.
Residents living across the Gulf Coast states should monitor the system. It could enhance rain chances in South Florida by Sunday or Monday, but no direct impact is expected from this system.
Forecasters say the system will move slowly westward across the western Caribbean Sea, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week.
At 8 a.m. Monday, it has a 50 percent chance for development over the next five days.
Second Tropical Wave
A second tropical system is coming off the coast of Africa, but there is still some uncertainty with this system. The European computer model takes it closer to South Florida early next week, while the GFS model keeps the wave south of Florida.
Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, the system has a 60 percent chance for development.
