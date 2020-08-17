35-year-old motorcyclist killed in Port St. Lucie crash

A 35-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed late Sunday night in Port St. Lucie after a crash involving another vehicle, according to police.
Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said the wreck occurred just before midnight on SW Gatlin Boulevard just east of the Interstate 95 overpass.
A 25-year-old woman driving a 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to turn left to enter the northbound I-95 entrance ramp, police said. That is when a 1998 Suzuki motorcycle collided into the passenger side of the Mustang.
The man on the motorcycle, Sabad Dejesus, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Lucie County Fire District. The driver of the Mustang was not hurt.
The wreck is actively being investigated by Port St. Lucie police, Carrasquillo said.
