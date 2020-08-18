Boca Raton rolls out 'Ready, Steady, Boca' initiative

The City of Boca Raton just rolled out a program called "Ready, Steady, Boca," an effort to get businesses and residents to pledge to encourage social responsibility and safety practices to ensure the city opens back up in a safe manner.
Matteo's of Boca Raton has joined the initiative. The restaurant has been open and thriving throughout the pandemic, and owner Peter Kramer said that everyone who's walked through their doors is like family.
"It's a family-style restaurant and we preach family and they come in here and we treat them like family," Kramer said.
Kramer has taken the necessary precautions to make sure his customers are safe when they sit down and dine. Recently, he's gone even further when he joined the citywide initiative.
"It's a way to get people back out knowing that they're in a safe environment. My entire staff wears gloves and masks all the time. We use paper menus, use them once, and rip them up and throw them out," Kramer said.
Councilman Andy Thomson said the program is about getting people back out to enjoy themselves in a responsible way.
"We're asking residents and businesses both to take a pledge to help do the little things to make sure our reopening progress doesn't stop, that we keep moving forward, and that we promote the community, and safety, the health of everybody in our community," Thomson said.
Thomson added just go on the city's website to check out the pledge.
"You would pledge to do the basics when it comes to CDC guidelines like wearing a mask, wash your hands often, avoid crowded and confined spaces, that kind of thing. You agree to treat people with kindness and respect," Thomson said.
If a business took the pledge, they get a seal of approval from the city.
"But they'll also be listed on the city's website as being one of a number of organizations that stepped forward and wanted to help the city in this way," Thomson said.
Kramer said the pledge is important because everyone has a part to play in moving Boca Raton forward.
