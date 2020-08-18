Boynton Beach police warn of scam targeting elderly residents

The Boynton Beach Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam they say cost two elderly residents thousands of dollars.
According to the department, on Aug. 14 a 77-year-old woman received a phone call from someone saying they were from Chase Bank and that her debit card was fraudulently used in Boca Raton. The "bank rep" told the woman that they needed to come over to her house to get her compromised cards and give her new ones.
The victim told police that a black female wearing a navy blue dress and a face mask showed up at her front door and took six of her credit/debit cards. Police said the cards were used at various locations and more than $2,500 was taken out of her checking account.
The second victim, an 89-year-old man, received a similar phone call the following day, however, the "bank rep." claimed to work for Wells Fargo.
The victim said a black female with black curly hair and what was likely a fraudulent bank ID card came to his door and took his Wells
Fargo card. Soon after, $4,500 was taken out of his bank account.
Police said both victims live in the same community and were possibly targeted due to their age.
The department is urging everyone to share information about this scam, especially the elderly.
"If you get a call like this, do not provide them your bank information and do not agree to have anyone come to your home. Hang up and contact your bank directly. No bank will send a representative to your house to collect a compromised credit/debit card. Do not give your credit/debit cards to anyone that you do not know," said the department in a news release.
To report any suspicious activity, call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561‐732‐8116.
