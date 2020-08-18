Broward Co. sheriff declares victory over ousted predecessor in primary

"I am deeply honored that Democratic voters have chosen me to lead the Broward Sheriff's Office into a brighter, safer future," Tony said in a prepared statement. "We've come a long way in the last 18 months, but there is still much work to be done. Together, we're reforming the sheriff's office, promoting good deputies and keeping our communities safer by embracing police reform. As your sheriff, I will work tirelessly to make this department a model for how a public safety agency can be effective, transparent and accountable to our community. Let's keep moving forward."