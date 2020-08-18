7 classrooms at Jensen Beach High School transition to remote learning due to coronavirus concerns

7 classrooms, comprised of 39 students, at Jensen Beach High School will transition to remote learning effective immediately for a period of two weeks due to coronavirus concerns related to a student. No staff is impacted by the move.
The District asks all families and employees to monitor their health each day, and to stay home when they are experiencing symptoms of illness, or if anyone in their household is symptomatic, awaiting test results or has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, the District announced that 6 classrooms at South Fork High School comprised of 75 students and six teachers would transition to remote learning, as well as one bus route affecting an additional 15 students.
Also on Sunday, two classrooms at J.D. Parker Elementary School in Stuart comprised of 26 students transitioned to remote learning after two school employees reported experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday.
Students at Seawind Elementary School and Hobe Sound Elementary have also recently transitioned to remote learning over coronavirus concerns.
