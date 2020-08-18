Father of Parkland victim to speak about gun safety at virtual Democratic Convention Tuesday

Gun safety activist Fred Guttenberg will speak at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday evening.
Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14, 2018.
Guttenberg will "take the stage" to describe Joe Biden’s compassion in the wake of his daughter’s murder in Parkland and his commitment to defeating the NRA.
Former Congresswoman and survivor Gabrielle Giffords will be a featured speaker on Wednesday night.
The second night of the Democratic convention starts at 9 p.m. ET.
