Free coronavirus testing this Thursday in Riviera Beach for all Palm Beach County residents

This Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the City of Riviera Beach will offer free COVID-19 testing at a "pop-up" mobile health clinic site.
The testing site is in partnership with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County and will take place at Wells Recreation Center, located across from City Hall.
Appointments aren't necessary. Testing is free and available to any Palm Beach County resident, with or without symptoms.
Testing will be available for those who wish to walk up or drive up.
They ask you bring a photo I.D., wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
If you have questions, call 561-642-1000.
Scripps Only Content 2020