Free program kicking off to support virtual learning students in St. Lucie County

As some schools begin to reopen, and families make the tough choice of whether to send their kids back into the classroom, a new program is launching in St. Lucie County to support families who choose a virtual option.
These "Learning Launchpads" will allow kids to learn outside of the home.
Lisa Cobbs says it wasn’t easy, but she decided her 12 year-old daughter will start the school year virtually.
“She has asthma so I decided it was more important for her health reasons for her not to go back to school.”
But Cobbs’ daughter won’t be learning from home.
She’ll be at the Lindsay School of the Arts in Fort Pierce. It’s one of 15 “Learning Launchpads” being established in St. Lucie County.
"We talked with our funded programs and got from them that they were capable and had space for those kids," said Ashley Mock with the Children's Services Council.
Using CARES Act money, the council, in conjunction with St. Lucie County and the School District, is establishing these virtual learning centers.
The Boys and Girls Club on North 23rd Street is another.
“Because we have the small group component and the trained professional staff, we feel excited to be able to provide this," said Melanie Wiles, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County.
There are several hundred seats available and the program is free. If you are a parent considered an essential worker, there may be a seat available for you. The program will run for at least 12 weeks. For more information, visit https://www.cscslc.org/
