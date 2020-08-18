LIVE: Martin County superintendent to discuss student, staff quarantines

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The superintendent of the Martin County School District will provide an update on Tuesday after dozens of students were forced to quarantine because of possible cases of COVID-19 in local schools.
Laurie Gaylord is scheduled to address board members at Tuesday's school board meeting, which started at 4 p.m.
In addition, other school district and health officials will give an update on the 2020-21 academic year.
More than 100 students from at least five Martin County schools have been quarantined since the school year started last Tuesday after children and staff members showed symptoms of COVID-19, a school district spokeswoman said.
There's at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus in the Martin County School District.
During an exclusive interview with WPTV last Friday, Gaylord said officials were fully expecting students to be quarantined throughout the school year.
"We know that this is gonna happen," Gaylord said. "There are gonna be children that do exhibit symptoms."
Gaylord urged parents to keep their children home from school if they're showing any symptoms of COVID-19, or if anyone in their family is sick.
"I can't stress enough to families that if your child is exhibiting any type of symptom, they should keep them home," Gaylord said. "If you have family members in the home that are sick, keep your children home as well."
