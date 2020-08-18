Maj. Eric Flowers wins Indian River County sheriff Republican primary

Maj. Eric Flowers won the Republican primary for Indian River County sheriff on Tuesday.
With 62% of the vote, Flowers easily defeated Keith Touchberry, Richard Rosell, and C. C. Kirby.
Flowers has been with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years.
During that time, he's worked in multiple capacities including patrol, the SWAT team, the Honor Guard, an undercover narcotics detective, a sex offender tracker, a detective sergeant in the criminal investigation division, in public and community affairs, and now a major for the Bureau of Administration.
Flowers has received endorsements from current Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar and St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara.
