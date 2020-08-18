Man killed after vehicle hit by train in Indiantown

A man was killed after his vehicle was hit by a train in Indiantown Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 10:40 a.m. at SW Amaryllis Ave. and SR-710, also referred to as Warfield Blvd.
FHP said a 77-year-old Fort Pierce man was driving a sports utility vehicle traveling west parallel to SR-710 approaching W Amaryllis Ave. when he attempted to cross south across the train tracks and was struck by the train.
Officials said the vehicle overturned and came to a full stop south of the train tracks.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still pending investigation.
