Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections provides update on election, turnout and polling locations

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link provided an update on Tuesday's primary election, polling locations and polling turnout.
Sartory Link said though some poll workers were unable to work Tuesday, those workers were all replaced and Palm Beach County has fully staffed polling locations.
There were about 340,000 mail-in ballots requested in Palm Beach County and about 176,000 of those have been returned as of the afternoon news conference.
She said the elections office has not had any delays with the U.S. Postal Service so far in regards to the volume of mail-in ballots they've received.
"We've been really trying to push for people yesterday and today to drop off their ballots and we have had a huge increase in drop-offs, because we didn't want people to take the chance and perhaps have a delay," she said. "We don't want ballots tomorrow."
