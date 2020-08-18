Polsky defeats Slosberg in State Senate 29 Democratic race

State representative Tina Polsky won the Democratic primary Tuesday night over Irv Slosberg in the race for State Senate District 29.
With 72 percent of the precincts reporting, Polsky had 35,812 votes compared to Slosberg's 15,589 votes.
The district represents southwestern Palm Beach County.
Polsky got out to a quick lead when results started rolling in. The race pitted her against 12-year Florida house veteran Irv Slosberg.
"I am honored and humbled to know I have won, this was a tough fight," Polsky said. "I spoke to Irv, and we are all good. We will work together and make sure a democrat keeps the seat."
Polsky said she plans to push for better gun control and woman's right to choose and better funding for schools.
However, one of the first things she would like to focus on is the unemployment system.
"We need to raise the amount of money for unemployment, $275 is not enough, and it is too short of time with 12 weeks," Polsky said.
She said having experience as a current state representative helped her compete for the senate spot.
Polsky will face Republican Brian Norton in the November general election.
