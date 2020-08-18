Polsky leads Slosberg in State Senate 29 Democratic race

Early numbers show Tina Polsky holding a commanding lead over Irving Slosberg in the State Senate 29 Democratic race.
With 66 percent of the precincts reporting, Polsky had 35,347 votes compared to Slosberg's 15,433 votes.
Slosberg released the following statement on the race:
"I'm not conceding, but at this point, it looks like Tina Polsky is going to be the senator, and I'm going to support her."
The winner will face Republican Brian Norton in the November general election.
