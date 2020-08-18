Port St. Lucie police looking for 2 men wanted for vehicle burglary, credit card fraud

Port St. Lucie police are searching for two men they say have active warrants for multiple crimes committed within the City of Port St. Lucie.
Danby Charles, 27, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Stevenson Jean Paul, 25, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Both men are from Miami, according to a news release.
Police said on July 10, around 3 p.m., a woman's vehicle window was smashed while parked at a post office located at 290 NW Peacock Boulevard. The victim’s purse, containing her cell phone and wallet with credit/debit cards, was taken during the auto-burglary.
According to the release, two Black male suspects used the victim’s credit cards at a Target store located at 2650 NW Federal Highway in Jensen Beach to purchase two iPhones. One of the transactions was declined and another was approved.
The men were caught on video entering a 2020 dark gray Ford Edge with Oklahoma tag IVH707. The same suspects also attempted to make purchases at a Walmart located at 10855 S. US Hwy 1 in Port St. Lucie, but both transactions were declined.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danby Charles and Stevenson Jean Paul is asked to contact Detective Tim Herring at 772- 344-4124 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).
