State approves reopening plan for Palm Beach County schools

The Florida Department of Education has approved Palm Beach County's reopening plan for public schools for the new school year.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy tweeted the news Tuesday evening, saying he's "happy to share with you that @pbcsd Innovative Reopening Plan that the District submitted to @EducationFL is officially approved by the DOE."
The 2020-21 academic year for the School District of Palm Beach County is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 31 with all students taking part in distance learning from home.
Under the plan, "once Palm Beach County moves from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of recovery, students in early learning programs can physically return to District-operated schools if their parents so choose."
That means once brick-and-mortar schools reopen, parents can choose whether to send their students back or continue to keep them at home.
To read the School District of Palm Beach County's reopening plan, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020