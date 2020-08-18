State's new coronavirus deaths spike to 219; cases increase by 3,838

Florida's coronavirus newly reported deaths spiked to 219, including Palm Beach County passing 1,000, as case increases were among the lowest in two months, 3,838, and the first-time daily positivity rate was under the target 10 percent for the sixth day in a row, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Total daily tests were under 100,000 for the 11th day in a row, 56,884. The positivity rate of tests received from labs Monday decreased to 11.10 from 12.08 when there were 39,151 tests. The first-time cases positivity was 7.91, which is among 4 days near 8 – 8.06, 7.66, 7.74, 8.22.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time positivity rate dropped to a two-week low of 5.7 percent among 3,289 tests. The rate has been under 8 percent the last 13 days, including four times under 7.0. The rate from Sunday's tests was 7.2 percent. In addition, increased cases were 186 after 144 the day before.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 14 to 1,006 after none the day before in third place behind Broward.
St. Lucie County increased by 9 to 206 while Martin remained at 104 and Indian River at 67. Okeechobee, which reported its first 2 fatalities on July 25, stayed at 12. On Monday, all four of those counties reported no deaths.
Broward increased by 12 and Miami-Dade rose by 45.
In South Florida, there were 80 of the 219 deaths – 36.5 percent – for a total of 4,546 at 46.6 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Florida is in fifth place in the United States with 9,758 deaths and nonresident deaths remained at 135 for a total of 9,893.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 51 deaths Monday after 313 deaths Friday and Tuesday's state-record 324, for a total of 10,034. California reported 18 new deaths and is in third place overall with 11,242. Every other states' new deaths were under 30.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 501 compared with 266 the day before.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 579,932, second in the nation.
In one week, cases have risen by 37,140 at 6.8 percent.
One week ago Wednesday, Florida became the second state to pass 500,000 cases.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 628,031 with the addition of a U.S.-high 6,469 Monday. Texas had the second-most cases, 2,678, and is third overall with 542,950. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 525,916 with 508 more.
Florida's cases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
Monday's case increase was 2,678, which was the lowest since 1,758 on June 15. Sunday's rise was 2,678, which was the lowest since 3,286 on June 23.
Last Tuesday's increase was 5,831.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 39,460, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 764 compared with 723 the day before, when they were closed to 2,000 most days. Broward's increase was 367 vs. 379. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 43 in St. Lucie, 30 in Martin, 7 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
The deaths from the weekend were lower than Tuesday's figure, 87 Monday after 107 Sunday. Deaths have surpassed 200 nine times, including Saturday's 204, the eighth time the toll has been over 200. The state record was 276 on Tuesday. The previous record was 257 on July 31. Others in the 200s were 228, 212, 225, 245, 252, 216.
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 20 with 179.
In the state report Monday it reported 220 new deaths but 1 was removed after further determining a cause of death for a net gain of 219.
Pinellas rose by 12 to 570 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 3 to 490 in fifth place. Polk rose by 27 to 387 in sixth, pass Lee, which increased by 9 to 384.
Deaths rose by 1,205 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 172) for 14.1 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 66 for 7.0 percent. Two months ago the one-week U.S. figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.5 percent with the world at 5.3 percent.
One month ago there were 3,021 deaths. And it passed 5,000 on July 20.
Miami-Dade climbed to 2,126, which is 217 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,025 with a rise of 169 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Iowa's 981 after gaining 6 Monday.
The state on Tuesday identified 14 deaths in Palm Beach County: 8 women (65, 67, 75, 76, 80, 80, 84, 86) and 6 men (53, 62, 62, 80, 81, 88). St. Lucie's new deaths were 5 men (61, 65, 75, 75, 80) and 4 women (73, 80, 84, 85).
Before Monday, the last time Palm Beach County didn't report a death was Aug. 2.
On June 30, the state reported no deaths in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee. On May 31 there were not fatalities there as well as Miami-Dade and Broward where there were 4 fatalities statewide.
Testing
Florida's total now is 4,315,720, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 20.1 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was 11.10 percent Monday after 13.52 Sunday.
The daily rate at one time was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 11.10. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent just one over two weeks, 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's figure decreased from 12.3 to 10.5 percent, slightly above the two-week low of 10.3 percent two days earlier. Tje highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage was 7.6 percent after 9.0 and a two-week low of 7.1 percent.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was a two-week low of 6.5 percent after two days of high percentages, 16.2 and then 14.2. Martin was 12.2 percent after 13.0 and a 14-day low of 2.3 three days ago. Indian River has been under 4.5 percent for four days in a row, including the most recent 3.6 after 3.4, 4.3 and 3.7. Okeechobee's rate was 4.0 percent after 2.2 percent, the lowest in two weeks and a two-week high of 30.2 on Aug. 6 among 86 tests.
Palm Beach County has 39,460 cases out of 298,564 total tested for 13.22 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 146,990 positive cases out of 751,919 tested for 19.55 percent, and Broward is second with 67,193 cases and 468,256 tested for 14.35 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,967 of 26,817 for 14.79 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 6,326 out of 45,997 for 13.75 percent, Indian River with 2,668 of 28,661 for 9.31 percent and Okeechobee 1,155 of 8,249 for 14.0 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
It is 1.7 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.1 percent in the United States and 3.5 percent worldwide, which neared 777,000 deaths and passed 22.0 million cases Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.54 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.3 percent in St. Lucie, 2.6 percent in Martin, 2.5 percent in Indian River and 1.0 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 454 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 524 per million. New York, which represents 19.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,692 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 99.6 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79.
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 24 deaths in the 15-24 class with an addition of 2, including a 19-year boy in Desoto, which has 21 deaths. The youngest in Palm Beach County is a 22-year-old woman.
Sixty-five people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which increased by 1.
A total of 3,156 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 63 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 9,723 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 80, and 222 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 2. From ages 5-14, there are 23,211, an increase of 178 with 196 in the hospital at one time, which is no increase.
From the infant to 54 age group, 414,689 of the 573,811 residents tested. In that group, 699 have died, an increase of 13, for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 489,460 cases. A total of 1,737, an increase of 39, have died for a 0.35 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 9,792, an increase of 48. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 36 to 6,91, followed by Boca Raton at 5,380, up from 5,364, Boynton Beach at 3,525 from 3,506 and Delray Beach at 2,674 vs. 2,663. A total of 849 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,696, an increase of 25, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,315, up 12, and Stuart with 1,895, which was an increase of 12.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 382 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 34,695 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 31,354 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,058 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 22 compared with 10 the day before; 357 in Martin, which was an increase of 1; 396 in St. Lucie with a rise of 6, Indian River remained at 221 and Okeechobee went from 114 to 116.
Long-term care
Forty-two percent of the deaths, 4,118 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 412 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 63 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 96 and in Palm Beach County it went up by 5.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 173,716, an increase of 589 on Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 170,458, a gain of 406.
Cases reached 5,612,027 with an increase of 40,612, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 569 more deaths and 49,840 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,475 at 4.5 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,910, including 9 more Monday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey with 31, No. 6 Massachusetts 4, No. 7 Illinois 12, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3, No. 9 Michigan none, No. 10 Georgia 25.
Also, No. 12 Arizona reported no deaths and 468 cases after a high of 4,877 infections on July 1. No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, had 4 .
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.4 percent of the 4,083 additional deaths Monday and 22.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 39,415 at 5.3 percent.
Last Monday's death increase was 4,520.
Cases increased by 191,521, behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 775 Monday after a record 1,554 on July 29 at 108,654. Brazil added 23,038 cases for a total of 3,363,235 and only behind the U.S.
Mexico reported 266 more deaths late Monday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 525,733 in third place.
India added 880 deaths to rise to 51,925 in fourth place. The Asian nation also reported 54,288 cases for a third-place total of 2,647,316 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported an additional 3 deaths for 41,369 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 4 deaths. No. 7 France added 19 and No. 8 Spain 2.
No. 9 Peru gained 206 Sunday and No. 10 Iran had 165 Monday.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 927,745, including an additional 4,892. The nation gained 55 deaths for 11th place.
No. 17 Canada reported 6 deaths to rise to 9,032, as well as 785 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 8 deaths and has 5,783. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths or the second day in a row to remain 261, as well as 55 more cases.
No. 27 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 22 cases Tuesday.
Japan reported 11 deaths to increase to 1,099 and 953 cases.
Scripps Only Content 2020