3 teens arrested in connection to double shooting near West Palm Beach

Three teens were arrested in connection to a double shooting that occurred Monday evening near West Palm Beach.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the teens ages 14, 16 and 18, have been charged with 1st degree attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
The incident happened Monday shortly after 6 p.m. in the southwest parking lot located on Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail.
Deputies said two men were shot and transported to a local hospital. As of Monday, the victims were listed in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
