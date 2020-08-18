U.S. Reps. Mast, Hastings, Frankel win primary races

"I am humbled and honored to have once again earned the trust of my fellow Floridians to serve as the Democratic nominee for the 20th Congressional district. I look forward to November's general election and continuing to fight in the 117th Congress. The next two years will be a defining moment in our nation's history, and one thing is certain: I am fired up and remain committed to putting everything into this job in service to our community, state, and nation. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of my supporters. Over the coming months, I will do everything I can to support the Biden/Harris campaign, so that we put our country back on track and reclaim America's place as a leader on the world stage."