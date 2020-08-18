U.S. Reps. Mast, Hastings, Frankel win primary races

August 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 8:45 PM

A trio of incumbent U.S. Representatives who serve parts of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast easily won their respective primaries on Tuesday.

DISTRICT 18

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast declared victory Tuesday night in the District 18 Republican primary.

Mast held a commanding lead over challenger Nick Vessio all evening, and released this statement, in part, to WPTV:

"With tonight's primary victory, I want to say thank you once more for allowing me to fight to represent our community. I will always fight as I did in combat, with every damn thing I have!

My time in Congress has been spent working with anybody willing to fight to clean up our waterways, help my fellow veterans, support our neighbor's recovering from coronavirus, defend seniors and more. In short, my job is fighting all day, every day for all people I have the honor to represent."

Mast, who took office in 2017, is the incumbent in District 18, which includes parts of Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Stuart, and Jupiter.

DISTRICT 20

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who's currently serving his 14th term in Congress, easily won the District 20 Democratic primary, defeating opponent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Hastings was first elected to Congress in 1992, and released this statement to WPTV:

"I am humbled and honored to have once again earned the trust of my fellow Floridians to serve as the Democratic nominee for the 20th Congressional district. I look forward to November's general election and continuing to fight in the 117th Congress. The next two years will be a defining moment in our nation's history, and one thing is certain: I am fired up and remain committed to putting everything into this job in service to our community, state, and nation. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of my supporters. Over the coming months, I will do everything I can to support the Biden/Harris campaign, so that we put our country back on track and reclaim America's place as a leader on the world stage."

District 20 includes parts of West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

DISTRICT 21

Another landslide victory came for U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, who beat opponent Guido Weiss in the District 21 Democratic primary.

Frankel, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, previously served as the mayor of West Palm Beach.

