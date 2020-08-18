U.S. Reps. Mast, Hastings, Frankel win primary races

A trio of incumbent U.S. Representatives who serve parts of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast easily won their respective primaries on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 18
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast declared victory Tuesday night in the District 18 Republican primary.
Mast held a commanding lead over challenger Nick Vessio all evening, and released this statement, in part, to WPTV:
Mast, who took office in 2017, is the incumbent in District 18, which includes parts of Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Stuart, and Jupiter.
DISTRICT 20
U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who's currently serving his 14th term in Congress, easily won the District 20 Democratic primary, defeating opponent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.
Hastings was first elected to Congress in 1992, and released this statement to WPTV:
District 20 includes parts of West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.
DISTRICT 21
Another landslide victory came for U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, who beat opponent Guido Weiss in the District 21 Democratic primary.
Frankel, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, previously served as the mayor of West Palm Beach.
