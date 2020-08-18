Voters head to polls on primary Election Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

When voters head to the polls for Tuesday's primary election, there will be several changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office said her office is doing everything it can to keep voters and poll workers safe.
When voters head to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts, they will need to have a mask, in addition to the usual photo ID with signature. Voters can also bring their own pens with them to fill out their ballots.
Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said other safety precautions include hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. If a voter doesn't have a mask, one will be provided and if a voter would like gloves, those can be provided as well.
SPECIAL SECTION: Election 2020
Poll workers will wear masks, have their temperatures checked and fill out COVID-19 questionnaires. Plexiglass shields will separate voters from poll workers and voting stations will be wiped down between each voter. Sartory Link said secrecy sleeves have also been laminated so they can be wiped down between each use.
More than a dozen precincts have changed locations because of private buildings with COVID-19 concerns, so it's important for voters to know their precincts before going to vote. The Supervisor of Elections mailed out new voter ID cards last week.
Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters will only be allowed to vote for candidates in a designated political party.
