City of Fort Pierce offering 2020 Census gift card giveaway

The City of Fort Pierce wants to encourage residents to complete the 2020 Census by offering a chance to win a $25 gift card.
Residents who have not yet completed their Census by mail, phone or online are eligible to enter the weekly drawing.
To enter, visit the Census website and follow the survey to complete the 2020 Census before September 30. After the survey is completed, send a screenshot of the Census confirmation page or the confirmation number by email.
A winner will be selected every Friday through September 30, 2020, and announced the following Monday on social media.
