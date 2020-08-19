Florida's death toll rises by 174 to pass 10,000, including nonresidents; cases up 4,115

Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 6.9 percent one day after a two-week low of 6.5 percent but much lower than 15.9 Saturday and 14.2 Sunday. Martin was 11.8 after 12.7 and a 14-day low of 2.6 four days ago. Indian River has been under 5 percent five days in a row: the most recent two-week low of 3.3 after 3.6 the day before. Okeechobee's rate was 2.2 percent among 635 tests after 4.0 the day before when there were 227 tests and 2.2 on Sunday with 314; the two-week high of 30.2 on Aug. 6 among 86 tests.