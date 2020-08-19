Gov. DeSantis talks coronavirus, mental health

The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health took center stage on Wednesday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a roundtable discussion in Central Florida.
The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell, and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Simone Marstiller at AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs.
WATCH ROUNDTABLE:
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 584,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Scripps Only Content 2020