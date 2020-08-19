Jewelry store robbery leads to chase, multiple crashes

A jewelry store robbery triggered a wild chase through Martin and St. Lucie counties on Wednesday and ended with two people in custody, authorities said.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the suspected crooks stole around $100,000 worth of jewelry from Diamonds By Terry, located at 3868 SE Dixie Highway in Stuart.
During the robbery, shots were fired.
"There had been some violence at the robbery scene," Sheriff William Snyder said. "It looked like the suspect and the jewelry store owner got into a fight, and at some point the jewelry store owner discharged the firearm."
Investigators said the suspected robbers, one of whom is a juvenile, drove away from the scene recklessly, crashing into an elderly woman's car.
The getaway car then sped into oncoming traffic on the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart and hit another vehicle.
Snyder said the chase entered St. Lucie County, where the suspected robbers crashed into more cars and got onto Interstate 95.
"They were northbound in the southbound lane over the bridge, they were over median strips, they drove intentionally at a city of Stuart police officer," Snyder said.
Authorities eventually used stop sticks to deflate the tires on the getaway car and stop the men at mile marker 99, which is just south of Kanner Highway.
Law enforcement officers swarmed the vehicle and took the passenger into custody. The driver bailed out but was captured a short time later.
WPTV has exclusive video of the suspected robbers being booked into the Martin County jail Wednesday afternoon.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt in any of the crashes.
"It's a blessing,"Snyder said.
