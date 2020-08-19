Large waterspout comes onshore in Miami-Dade County

A massive and powerful waterspout turned into a tornado when it came onshore Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.
The waterspout was captured on video off Golden Beach located in the northeastern part of the county.
The National Weather Service said an offshore thunderstorm produced the waterspout around 1:09 p.m., which moved briefly onshore as a tornado.
No injuries were reported, but media outlets in Miami said the twister did uproot some trees.
The National Weather Service and NOAA define a waterspout as a "funnel which contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water."
