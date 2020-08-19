LIVE: Gov. DeSantis talks coronavirus, mental health

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health are taking center stage on Wednesday as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a roundtable discussion in Central Florida.
The governor is joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell, and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Simone Marstiller at AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 584,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
